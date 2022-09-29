DETAILS:
Bed 6 | Bath 2 | Car 4
$1,200,000 - $1,320,000
LAND: 4.48ha
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENT: Matt Connolly 0419 369 844
INSPECT: By appointment
Nestled in Wellsford State Forest, and only a short 10-minute drive from Village Epsom, this property offers the best of both worlds.
The property includes a beautifully established two-storey home on about 11 acres of cleared land with extensive shedding and fenced paddocks.
Freshly painted, and boasting a new family bathroom with a showpiece black claw-foot bath, the home's updates add a modern twist to country charm.
Downstairs you will find four bedrooms with built-in robes as well as a study or fifth bedroom.
Light-filled living spaces are surrounded by views of the evergreen bush setting and landscaped garden. The open-plan design flows seamlessly into a modern kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a black 900mm-wide Falcon oven.
Upstairs you will find the luxurious parents retreat, an oasis to call your own with a living space, walk-in robe and ensuite with corner spa. Soak your day away, while watching the setting sun.
Beyond the extensive decking surrounding the home, you will find a custom- built entertaining space for year-round celebrations. The space provides about 72 square meters undercover, complete with ceiling fans and wind-resistant blinds.
The connecting yard offers lush manicured lawns and native gardens, the perfect place to entertain friends and family, with an open fire-pit space ready to toast the marshmallows.
A classic 12 x 12-metre American-style barn has power connected and concrete flooring. Two stables and a wash-bay are included for horse lovers. Ample space is available to store equipment, trailers, floats, boats and caravans.
Also with power and concrete flooring, a 7 x 14-metre workshop is ideal for the tradesperson or car enthusiast. Use it for machinery storage or run a small home-based business.
This impressive property has kangaroo-proof boundary fencing and six internal paddocks.
Solar panels are installed, a large dam has excellent catchment, and rainwater storage tanks have 60,000-litre capacity.
Harper Road at Wellsford is a 20-minute drive from central Bendigo for families seeking a lifestyle property with proximity to a major regional city.
Nearby Epsom has a bustling retail complex, schools, train station, medical clinic and more.
