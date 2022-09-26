Rugby Victoria Goldfields 7s returns to Bendigo

After a three-year hiatus the Goldfield 7s rugby tournament is returning to central Victoria this October.
The Rugby Victoria event is expected to host 50 teams during the course of the two-day event, ranging from junior squads right through to seniors.
The City of Greater Bendigo and Fighting Miners have thrown their support behind this year's tournament with the goal of making it bigger and better than ever before.
The tournament will be hosted at the home of the Fighting Miners at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve from Saturday October 15 - Sunday October 16.
There is a $6000 prize pool up for grabs within the senior competition and trophies on offer for the junior grades.
Rugby Victoria chief executive officer Chris Evans said the return of the Goldfields 7s received a welcome reception from the broader rugby community.
"After two interrupted seasons due to COVID-19, it is fantastic to see the Goldfield 7s event return to Bendigo," he said.
"The response from the community has been excellent and we are preparing for an exciting tournament."
Evans said hosting the event within regional Victoria was part of RV's vision of increasing participation across the entire state.
"Rugby Victoria has a strong commitment to grow the game in regional areas," he said.
"The Bendigo Fighting Miners have a rich history, and we hope the event showcases rugby in the local community and is a catalyst for further growth."
The event is non-ticketed and spectators are allowed to attend for free.
When last held in 2019, Fijian squad the Cavaliers won the tournament after defeating the Brimbank Brothers.
