Rugby Victoria Goldfields 7s returns to Bendigo

By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 27 2022 - 4:13am, first published September 26 2022 - 11:50pm
Flashback to the last running of the Rugby Victoria Goldfields 7s when the Fiji Cavaliers defeated the Brimbank Brothers to win the men's Plate division grand final. Picture by Noni Hyett

After a three-year hiatus the Goldfield 7s rugby tournament is returning to central Victoria this October.

