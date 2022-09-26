Bendigo Advertiser

Popular Gunbower Cup meeting postponed

Updated September 27 2022 - 8:07am, first published September 26 2022 - 10:30pm
The popular Gunbower Cup meeting, scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed. Picture by Racing Photos

The Gunbower Racing Club and Country Racing Victoria are searching for another date for the club's popular Cup meeting.

Local News

