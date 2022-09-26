Popular Gunbower Cup meeting postponed

The Gunbower Racing Club and Country Racing Victoria are searching for another date for the club's popular Cup meeting.
The Gunbower Cup meeting was scheduled to be run in its traditional date this Saturday, but Racing Victoria was forced to postpone the big day because of the state of the track.
RV Stewards inspected the surface on Monday, with a section of the track between the 400m and 500m mark not suitable for racing due to considerable surface water.
The track received 14mm of rain overnight and Monday morning taking the total to over 35mm in the past week.
More rain is forecast this week and stewards deemed the track would not dry sufficiently.
The club is working closely with Country Racing Victoria on an alternative race date which will be advised in due course.
Full refunds will be processed for all tickets and packages purchased for Saturday's meeting.
The wet weather continues a frustrating run of bad luck for the Gunbower Racing Club.
The club didn't hold its feature meeting in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID pandemic.
