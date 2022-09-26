Bendigo Advertiser
Ambulance Victoria boss to stand down

By Callum Godde
Updated September 26 2022 - 9:33pm, first published 9:31pm
Ambulance Victoria chief Tony Walker says his cancer diagnosis has changed his perspective on life. (Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS)

The long-time boss of Victoria's ambulance service is stepping down at the end of the year as he continues to recover from bowel cancer.

