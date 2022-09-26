Ambulance Victoria boss to stand down

The long-time boss of Victoria's ambulance service is stepping down at the end of the year as he continues to recover from bowel cancer.
Ambulance Victoria staff were informed chief executive Tony Walker would depart on December 23 after eight years in the role, in an email on Monday.
Professor Walker revealed he was battling bowel cancer this year and took five months leave to undergo chemotherapy before returning in September.
He has since entered remission but said the diagnosis and treatment changed his perspective on life.
"The decision hasn't been an easy one," the 36-year Ambulance Victoria veteran said in a statement.
"However the past five months have given me an opportunity to reflect deeply on what's important and I feel the time is right for me, my family and also for AV."
The hunt for his replacement has already begun.
Prof Walker denied he was pressured to resign after the service was beset by issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, including ambulance ramping at hospitals and "code red" emergencies linked to surging demand.
Response times for an ambulance in the state are still not good enough, he said.
"They've stabilised which I'm very pleased about but we've got a way to go," Prof Walker told Melbourne radio station 3AW.
Ambulance Victoria's cultural failings were also laid bare in March in the second part of a wide-ranging review by the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission.
The review found white, able-bodied men were favoured for promotions within the service and bullying and harassment were deeply entwined in its culture.
