Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Earlier Vic logging ban 'would save $205m'

By Callum Godde
Updated September 26 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 9:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Greens policy of ending native logging next year has been costed as saving Victoria $205m. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Ending native forest logging in Victoria seven years ahead of schedule would save the state an estimated $205 million over the next decade, according to independent analysis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.