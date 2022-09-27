BENDIGO'S council will replace an Epsom playground despite fears it will saturate a neighbourhood when others need similar spaces.
A divided City of Greater Bendigo council narrowly voted on Monday to replace the court's playground instead of demolishing it.
City officers wanted to demolish the ailing playground because it was so old and there were others in the same area.
Replacing it would undermine a 2018 council plan that was supposed to roll out playgrounds more equitably across the municipality.
Cr Dave Fagg was among those who wanted Melbury Court's space demolished and replaced with a new playground in Botanical Drive.
He said there was also a space at Greenview Circuit and another public space. That was unusual for the municipality "and it is unlike anything I could find in Bendigo".
Council staff have already removed several deteriorating pieces of equipment and until last night had plans to replace them.
Cr Rod Fyffe said councillors would do people a disservice if they kept a playground at Melbury Court.
He argued for a new playground at Botanical Drive's existing play space. He said that would leave a better quality playground for everyone.
The playground was at the centre of a 2020 standoff with the community.
Multiple councillors on Monday said that support had not waned over time.
Cr Greg Penna said he had visited the site and spoken to residents.
He had come to believe a new playground should rise on Melbury Court "as it is a court and safer for active children".
He said Botanical Drive had a road on three sides.
"Most of these areas are in close proximity to each other and the outcome will be the same for either scenario," Cr Penna said.
Cr Jennifer Alden agreed.
She acknowledged a rebuild would deviate from past plans to equitably roll out playgrounds but said it was worth it given the depth of community support.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
