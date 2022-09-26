The opportunity to coach Colbinabbin was an offer Jed Brain couldn't refuse.
The Hoppers' star midfielder will take over the reins from Julian Bull, who coached the club for five years and guided Colbo to the 2019 Heathcote District Football Netball League grand final.
"I've loved my time at Colbo,'' Brain said.
"It's a family club and everyone helps each other out. It would have been hard to leave after a disappointing end to this season and I think we're building something special. It was a pretty easy decision in the end.
"I was an assistant coach back home at Blighty and then I was an assistant coach for a year under Bully here at Colbo, so I thought now was the right time to step up and have a crack at coaching.
"I've got some big shoes to fill. It's pretty exciting... opportunities like this don't come around too often, so I'm looking forward to it."
Brain's first role is to guide the Hoppers through silly season.
He said the club would focus on quality rather than quantity when it came to recruiting.
Ideally, he'd like to attract players that will be suited to the attacking style of footy he plans to implement.
"Our core group will be pretty much between the ages of 20-26, so we'll be aiming to play an attacking brand of football,'' Brain said.
"The majority of this year's group will stay at the club, but a few of the older boys have hinted they might hang up the boots.
"We'd love to get a key forward in for next year. We probably lacked a key target this year.
"We're happy with our midfield group. We didn't get on the park much at the same time this year because of injuries, but when we did we played some good footy.
"We think our midfield, when fit, is as good as any in the competition."
Brain said a change of luck on the injury front and some continuity with the playing group would keep the Hoppers at the pointy end of the HDFNL ladder in 2023.
"Keeping the group together is a big factor,'' he said.
"The more footy we get to play together the better we're going to be."
