Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo council knocks back breastfeeding clinic petition proposal

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:28am, first published September 26 2022 - 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock.

PETITIONERS have lost their bid for a walk-in breastfeeding clinic funded by the City of Greater Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.