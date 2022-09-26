PETITIONERS have lost their bid for a walk-in breastfeeding clinic funded by the City of Greater Bendigo.
Councillors voted unanimously on Monday night against the push from 82 petitioners to set up a free clinic specialising in lactation support.
But some expressed concerns some parents' views could fall through the cracks if they did not complete an upcoming survey.
City officers had urged the council to block the idea after finding a host of support services for Bendigo parents.
The council wants to find out how well known the services are when they hold their annual client survey closer to Christmas.
Cr Jennifer Alden welcomed the poll but wanted assurances it would not only target people using existing services.
"If only users of a service are surveyed it's a bit of a biased sample, so we don't know who is missing out," she said.
Cr Alden noted a host of people might not know about services including those who had recently moved to Bendigo in the COVID-induced tree change, people who spoke languages other than English, those fleeing domestic violence and even those too busy to take the time to complete surveys.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
