Braves vying for gold at national club championships

Bendigo Braves' boys team is currently in action at the 2022 Basketball Australia Under-14 Club Championships in Sydney.
The squad, which is competing within Pool D, started the tournament with a convincing win over WA-based South West Slammers on Sunday.
Braves' Nicholas Harvey dished up 22 points during the victory which saw Bendigo triumph 60-36 over the Slammers.
Will Petersen was next best for the squad on 10 points.
Later in the day they returned to the court for a match against NSW outfit Hills Hornets.
Despite a hard-fought effort from the Braves, they went down in a narrow three-point thriller 52-55.
Harvey had another outstanding game with 18 points, which was also matched by Mitch Sutton.
They were scheduled to take on South Australia's Woodville Warriors on Monday afternoon.
