Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$895,000 - $930,000
LAND: 894sqm
AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
AGENT: Paul Dalton 0417 502 201
INSPECT: Saturday 12 - 12.30pm
Classic style and supreme comfort are key elements at this recently renovated home in a prized Kennington location.
Selling agent Paul Dalton said the home is designed to accommodate the living and entertaining requirements of the modern family. Spacious rooms include a versatile formal lounge or home theatre, plus open-plan family living and dining with a stone-topped kitchen.
Filtered sparkling water, a walk-in pantry and a 900mm-wide Falcon oven with induction cooktop are kitchen extras. The home has a vaulted ceiling, ducted climate control, central vacuum system and an executive office with French doors to a lovely verandah.
Perfect presentation near schools, university and shopping centres.
