Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday, October 12 at 11am
Indicative sale price: $875,000 - $950,000
LAND: 494sqm
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Patrick Skahill 0401 722 581
INSPECT: Saturday 10 - 10.30am
In a convenient location, central to residential and commercial Bendigo, this property is sure to appeal to a broad range of owner occupiers and investors.
Entry to the home is grand, with soaring ceilings over the void and raised ceilings flowing throughout the remainder of the first floor.
To your left, the formal lounge feels spacious yet cosy with a pebble-gas fireplace. Adjoining is the spacious open-plan family room with ample light through generous windows.
The cook will enjoy the expanse of kitchen bench space and storage as well as the quality appliances.
Privately situated on the first floor are two bedrooms with built-in robes, and the large main bedroom with a walk-through robe and expansive ensuite with a corner spa.
Two of the bedrooms have Juliet balconies. Also on this level is a family bathroom and a comfortable space which would be a great reading nook, study or television area.
Your caravan can safely be kept in the garage thanks to the 2.5-metre clearance height of the automatic roller door. A pair of side gates provide easy access to the rear yard for trailer storage, and a 6 x 4-metre Colorbond shed has concrete flooring.
Inspection is highly recommended.
