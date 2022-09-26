Ben Lim off to flying start with Victoria at youth volleyball nationals

Bendigo teenager Ben Lim is in the midst of a strong start to the 2022 Australian Youth Volleyball Championships at Red Energy Arena.
Representing Victoria on the state's under-16 squad, Lim and the team are going up against some of the best players from across the country.
The team started their campaign on Sunday against the Australian Capital Territory.
Vic took out the first set 15-12, before ACT bounced back in the second with a thrilling 26-24 finish.
The hosts then buckled down to take the third 25-16 and win the match 2-1.
Later on Sunday they returned to the court for a match against Tasmania.
Victoria put on a strong performance which was too much for Tasmania to handle.
Victoria took out the first set 15-6, followed by 25-12 and then capped off the match 25-11, final result 3-0.
On Monday they went up against NSW in a challenging game.
NSW mounted an early challenge by taking the first set 9-15.
Victoria swiftly responded taking out the next two sets 25-22, 25-23 to win 2-1.
The team's biggest challenge is to come on Monday night when they go up against powerhouse side Queensland (White).
On Tuesday Vic will go up against Queensland (Maroon) and Western Australia.
