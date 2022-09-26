Bendigo Advertiser
Ben Lim off to flying start with Victoria at youth volleyball nationals

By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:15am
Bendigo teenager Ben Lim in action for Victoria against ACT on the opening day of the 2022 Australian Youth Volleyball Championships. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo teenager Ben Lim is in the midst of a strong start to the 2022 Australian Youth Volleyball Championships at Red Energy Arena.

