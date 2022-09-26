Bendigo midwives Sally Collier-Clarke and Sara Jorgenson will take centre stage next month when WorkSafe's Health and Safety Month visits the city for the first time since 2019.
The 13 October event is one of 14 free events scheduled across regional Victoria as part of the annual Health and Safety Month.
Ms Collier-Clarke and Ms Jorgenson are ambassadors of this year's Health and Safety Month and will share their experiences as health and safety representatives at Bendigo Health, where they have brought about important change since commencing the role four years ago.
The pair successfully secured a permanent increase in staffing levels after highlighting widespread stress and fatigue among colleagues due to insufficient staff numbers.
Ms Collier-Clarke said the session would educate people on the role of a health and safety representative and where they can seek assistance from.
"We had no idea of what was involved prior to starting the role, it was a huge learning curve for us," she said.
"If you know where you're going and how you're going, it's a big start towards the right way of getting things done."
Ms Jorgensen said she was proud of her role in securing additional staff at Bendigo Health.
"We would never have been able to do that without the power of being a health and safety representative."
WorkSafe data shows there was one work-related fatality in the Loddon-Campaspe area in the 2021/22 financial year, while there were 951 injury claims accepted by WorkSafe in the Loddon Campaspe area, compared to 953 in 2020-21.
Healthcare and social assistance employers reported 217 claims, manufacturing 159 and public administration and safety 114 claims.
The most commonly reported injuries were for the musculoskeletal system (301), traumatic tendon, muscle and ligament injuries - 163 - and 154 claims for mental health.
The Bendigo WorkSafe event, to be held on October 13, is one of 14 to be held across the state, and aims to provide employers and workers the opportunity to hear from industry experts on topics designed to improve health and safety in the workplace, including how to build a systems-based approach to health and safety, mental injury in the workplace and how to implement a prevention-led approach, and how to support injured workers back to work, highlighting common challenges.
Former AFL Geelong Cats captain turned media personality Cameron Ling, who has seen first-hand the impact that workplace injuries have following a serious injury to his father, will again host a number of events, both online and in person.
WorkSafe Chief Executive Colin Radford said the combination of in-person events and webinars meant more opportunity for employers and workers to hear from industry experts on a wider range of important workplace issues.
"There's always something more to learn about workplace health and safety and I encourage everyone who is connected to a workplace to visit the Health and Safety Month website and view the entire program," Mr Radford said.
Beginning in Bairnsdale, face-to-face events to present the latest information and ideas on workplace safety will be held in 14 regional centres during October, followed by a week-long series of webinar sessions.
WorkSafe's regional roadshow will include sessions on how to create mentally healthy workplaces, prevent work-related gendered violence and support injured workers to recover and return to work.
The value of health and safety representatives will also be highlighted, while young workers, tradies and the agricultural sector will be the focus at some events.
All events are free for employers and workers and registrations are now open.
To register and for more information please visit www.worksafe.vic.gov.au/health-and-safety-month
