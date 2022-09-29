DETAILS:
Bed 7 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Expressions of interest close Thursday, October 20 at 5pm
Indicative selling range: $2,000,000 - $2,200,000
LAND: 5.14ha
AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland First National Bendigo
AGENTS: Matt Leonard 0418 502 633 and Craig Tweed 0418 509 081
INSPECT: Saturday 11.15 - 11.45am
Upsize to this substantial home on spacious land in one of Bendigo's most sought-after and developing growth corridors.
Offering about 45 squares of living, and close to 68 squares of undercover area, the residence has seven bedrooms and multiple living zones.
Interior features include high ceilings, polished timber flooring and an entertainer's kitchen with ample storage and modern appliances.
Land measures about 12.7 acres with a creek at the rear of property. Lightly-treed pockets are lovely to look at, as well as providing shade for ponies and other livestock.
The property has a 3.4-megalitre water permit and a dam. Excellent outbuildings include carporting, garaging, a machinery shed and workshop. Plus, undercover caravan storage as well as two stables and a tack room and two loose boxes.
This substantial home is well-suited to families looking for space and seclusion with the benefit of potential future subdivision (STCA).
Maiden Gully has local schools, supermarket, shops, bakery and more, and just 10 minutes from Bendigo CBD.
