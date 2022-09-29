DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 5
$1,200,000
LAND: 12.14ha
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENTS: Cass McCollum 0468 965 423 and Amy Arthur 0431 684 818
INSPECT: Saturday 12.45 - 1.15pm
A private and restful sanctuary from the outside world, this unique property sits on about 30 acres of native bushland with extensive views across to Ravenswood.
Handcrafted by an expert stonemason, the main house is surrounded by lush gardens with meandering paths leading to secret spaces where you can sit and enjoy the birdsong.
At the top of the garden is a mudbrick studio with a verandah. A separate cottage has its own kitchen, lounge, bathroom and loft bedroom. It's perfect for family and guests.
On the property is a large shed with additional workshop space and undercover parking for cars, caravans, boats or trailers.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The main house is double storey with timber accents, stone detail and a flexible floorplan.
Downstairs, a circular lounge with open fireplace is ideal for entertaining. French doors open onto a courtyard and outdoor fire and stove at the rear. The kitchen-diner is a cosy space with solid fuel heating and marble feature workspace.
Upstairs are two further bedrooms with built-in robes and dormer windows. One of the bedrooms features French doors opening to a sizeable balcony with a beautiful vista.
Further features at this charming lifestyle property are dam, water bore, rainwater storage, veggie gardens, fruit trees and a stone potting shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.