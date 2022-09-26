The weather might suggest otherwise, but it is spring and flowers are in bloom.
With that in mind, a large crowd of garden lovers filed through Victory Christian College at the weekend to see the best native plants grown in central Victoria.
The Australian Plants Society, Bendigo hailed the return of its annual show after having had the past two years cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 453 different varieties were on show and society secretary Sandy Birch said everyone really enjoyed themselves.
"In 2019 we had 650 people at the show and this time we definitely had many more than that," she said.
"Our main aim is to educate people on the wonderful variety of native plants grown in central Victoria.
"The plants are from gardens in central Victoria, not from the bush. So we had Western Australia flowers, Queensland flowers and Tasmania flowers but they were all grown here in our conditions."
The standout plants at the show was the sandpaper wattle (Acacia denticulosa) - the leaves of which are still used by First Nations people as sandpaper - and the grevillea flaticulata.
As well as admiring a huge display of native flowers, there were also plants for sale along with books, garden accessories and art.
Ms Birch said the show saw the society signed up close to 30 new members.
"We have 110 members and then the new ones," Ms Birch said.
"We are one of the biggest groups in the Australian Plant Society. We have members from Daylesford, across to Heathcote and up to Avoca."
Ms Birch said the show saw a lot of books sold and members were already looking forward to next year's event.
