Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Central Victorian juniors head to Hobart for national hockey carnival

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:05am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirk Forbes, Amali Fitzpatrick, Sheena Fitzpatrick and Jack Tamblyn will do Hockey Central Victoria proud this week when they represent the region at the 2022 U13 Australian Hockey Carnival. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy and Noni Hyett

FOUR Bendigo region hockey players will showcase their skills on the national stage this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.