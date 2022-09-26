Central Victorian juniors head to Hobart for national hockey carnival

FOUR Bendigo region hockey players will showcase their skills on the national stage this week.
Jack Tamblyn, Sheena Fitzpatrick, Kirk Forbes and Amali Fitzpatrick are heading south to Hobart to compete at the 2022 Hockey Australia Under-13 Carnival.
For each of them it marks the biggest tournament they've ever participated in.
Tamblyn, who is representing Victoria in the boys Venom squad, is expecting a challenging week of matches.
"I've never played a competition as high as this and I am really excited to be a representative player for Victoria," he said.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"I am expecting the overall vibe and atmosphere to be amazing."
Tamblyn comes from a dedicated hockey family as his father Jordan and mother Kelly have played throughout the region for many years.
"Hockey is one of my main focuses in life and the crazy thing about going to Tasmania is that my dad's last tournament he ever played was in Hobart and now the first one I ever play is also going to be in Hobart," he said.
At the conclusion of the tournament Tamblyn, who plays full back, hopes to have achieved several goals both on and off the pitch.
"First thing is making friendships for life as I will be around the same players for many years to come and to just soak up the whole experience."
The pathway to selection for all four of the juniors included several rigorous days of trials and practice matches which involved hundreds of children.
Each day the total number of participants was reduced before Hockey Victoria named the final four squads.
Kirk, who is a keen goalkeeper, was originally named as emergency on the Vic boys Bolt squad before a deal was struck which would see him play for Northern Territory as they were in need of a GK.
"I was very excited when I found that I was lucky enough to be selected," he said.
"I can't wait to see what it's like to compete at a tournament as big as this one."
He has only been playing for around six months and has embraced the challenge of taking on the goalkeeper's role.
It might seem like a daunting task on the field, but it's one that he truly embraces.
"When I see them coming at me during a game, being able to stop the ball is the only thing going through my head," he said.
"By the end of the tournament I hope to increase my skills so I can stop really hard balls from strikers."
Cousins Amali and Sheena Fitzpatrick, similarly to Tamblyn, were born into a family of hockey players.
In the lead up to U13 nationals the pair had a taste of premiership success as they were both part of the Charlton women's 2022 North Central Hockey Association premiership squad.
Charlton was able to secure the win thanks to an early goal during the first half which ended up being the only score for the day, final result 1-0 over Birchip-Watchem.
The squad had both Amali and Sheena, in addition to six other of their family members.
Amali's mum Kylie and sisters Xanthe, Tessa and Poppy, in addition to Sheena's mum Naomi and sister Elise.
While they are both heading to the tournament in Hobart, they will play on different squads
Sheena, who will compete for Vic(Venom), will hit the field as a striker and looks forward to competing against the best from across Australia.
"I am excited to see what it's like to play against the top girls from all of the other states," she said.
"I think it's going to be hard, especially against teams such as Queensland as they are a very strong team.
Sheena has also set herself personal goals which she'd like to accomplish by week's end.
"I'd love to win a few games to increase my overall confidence and just enjoy myself," she said.
Her cousin Amali has a similar outlook for Hobart, as she believes her confidence will be one of her key attributes when she hits the field as a defender for Vic (Volt).
"I am very excited," she said.
"During the past 12 months the biggest boost for myself has been an increase in my confidence which has then helped me develop more hockey skills."
The last time the tournament was held was in 2019.
Tournament begins on September 28 and ends on October 4.
