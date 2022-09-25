Happy Monday, Bendigo Advertiser readers!
Bendigo is set to be cloudy with a very high chance of rain and a chance of a thunderstorm with light winds.
Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 14 with a low of eight. Between 10 and 20mm of rain is expected.
Further north in Echuca, a similarly wet day is on the cards.
Temperatures between 10 and 15 are forecast with 10 to 15mm of rain.
Echuca too will also have a chance of a thunderstorm with light winds.
In Castlemaine there will be a low of seven and a high of 14. Between 10 and 15mm is expected with a 100 per cent chance of rain.
In the broader north central region, there will be a 95 per cent chance of showers with the chance of a thunderstorm in the west.
Light winds will become north to northeasterly, 15 to 20 km/h, in the middle of the day then becoming light in the early afternoon.
Overnight temperatures are set to fall to around seven degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between 11 and 15.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
