Three people who sustained serious injuries in the collision in Mincha on Saturday, including a child, are now in a stable condition after three Ambulance Victoria helicopters airlifted them to Melbourne.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Mincha Pyramid Road and McKinnon Road at 9.39am on Saturday, approximately an hour north of Bendigo.
A spokesperson from the CFA said one vehicle rolled onto its roof and two people were originally trapped as a result of the collision.
A woman in her 50s was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne where she remains in a serious but stable condition with abdominal and foot injuries.
READ MORE:
A nine-year-old boy who was a passenger from the second vehicle was flown to the Royal Children's Hospital with serious pelvis and abdominal injuries on Saturday afternoon.
The hospital said the child is now in a stable condition.
A woman, also from the second vehicle, was transferred with less serious injuries to hospital via road ambulance following the collision.
Three Ambulance Victoria helicopters responded to the scene alongside CFA crews from Cohuna, Pyramid Hill and Loddon Vale.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said it was a "very big" response situation.
Victoria Police were also on scene and a Cohuna-based team member said the intersection was blocked for some time.
They said the roads in the rural locality of Mincha, 8 km north of Pyramid Hill, were not typically well frequented.
A spokesperson for Victoria Police said the Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are now investigating the cause of the collision.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.