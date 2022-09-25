Bendigo Advertiser
Three people stable after Mincha head-on collision near Pyramid Hill

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 25 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:47am
Three people who sustained serious injuries in the collision in Mincha on Saturday, including a child, are now in a stable condition.

Three people who sustained serious injuries in the collision in Mincha on Saturday, including a child, are now in a stable condition after three Ambulance Victoria helicopters airlifted them to Melbourne.

