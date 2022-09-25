Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Cats' water boy gives thanks to Selwood

By Oliver Caffrey
Updated September 25 2022 - 7:31am, first published 6:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Selwood gave Geelong water boy Sam Moorfoot the thrill of his life with a lap of the MCG. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Geelong's popular water boy Sam Moorfoot has described Joel Selwood plucking him out of the crowd on AFL grand final day as the "moment" of his life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.