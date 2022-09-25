Gange breathes sigh of relief with Bullapark Beno

AFTER an ultra-testing last few months, Marong trainer Terry Gange was so relieved to get a win with Bullapark Beno at Lord's Raceway last Tuesday that he described it as a bonus.
"I'd say we were just pretty happy that he got around and safely," he said about the four-year-old gelding, who won the opening heat of the VHRS/Aldebaran Park Benefiting Our Members Trot (2150m).
"He has always shown us he can do it, but whenever there's been trouble, he seems to find it.
"He's bred to be a pacer, of course, being by Changeover. But I've been told there might have been one other Changeover trotter, who won a race in Queensland a few years ago.
"It was good to see him win, but we held our breath the whole way."
It was Bullapark Beno's first start since April 7 at Charlton when he was inconvenienced at the 400m mark and speared off the track to finish at the rear of the field, sustaining an injury in the process.
In the five and a half months in between those starts, Gange has had less than 20 starters as his stable has been besieged by bad luck.
Beau Bronski, with 10 starts, is the only horse in his small team to have raced consistently during that period.
One of the wettest winters in years has limited his ability to use the track on his Marong property.
"I never had any of this stuff in Mildura because we didn't get this much rain, of course," he said.
"I can jog, but I can't fast work because the base is clay and they just sink down inches. In some spots it would be two inches.
"It really did get frustrating; I couldn't get a crack at it.
"Every time we looked up the weather report there was more on the way.
"It's not all that far to the track, but when you are trying to run a business, it's hard."
When the rain did stay away, there were other problems to contend with for Gange, who has been using the track at nearby Malone Park to fast work his horses.
"It was dry for a while and I sort of nearly had them all going half alright and then we had a run of hoof abscesses and a bacterial infection," he said.
"I've since changed everything to rainwater from dam water and we're on top of it."
Gange said Bullapark Beno had endured his own share of problems since his previous run at Charlton, which followed some early encouraging performances after his arrival from Chris Svanosio's stable in May last year.
"We were thinking it was back problems, stifle problems; he wasn't trotting properly," he said.
"He sort of lost his way his bit.
"I remember (fellow trainer) David Van Ryn saying to me after he hurt himself at Charlton that a good long spell might be a blessing with this horse and you'll be surprised with how he might come back.
"I saw him at the trials the other night and reminded him of what I said.
"His two trials at Bendigo were super."
As if to hammer home the old adage that anything that can go wrong, will go wrong, Bullapark Beno was originally set to return to racing at Melton on September 13 before Gange blew a radiator hose at Castlemaine on the way there.
On this occasion, the bad luck and bad timing came with a silver lining, with Bullapark Beno getting the job done at Lord's Raceway to notch up his second win in 14 starts for Gange and third win overall in 24 starts to qualify for this Wednesday night's final at Bendigo.
He will need to overcome a tough draw in 13.
Fellow heat winners Mystic Chip and Ima Ziabee, both from the Glenn Sharp stable, have drawn six and nine respectively, while the Ray Cross-trained Countess Chiron will start on the outside of the back row.
