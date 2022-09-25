Harry Whittle is returning to his home club Huntly as co-coach with long-time team-mate Jayden Cordy.
Whittle and Cordy replace Stacy Fiske, who departed the club at the end of the season and has since been appointed coach of reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United.
Whittle, one of the Hawks' most influential players in the past decade, returns to the club after a two-year stint as a playing assistant coach with Newbridge in the LVFNL.
Cordt steps up into the senior role after coaching the Hawks' under-18s this year.
"It's been a dream of mine to coach my home club,'' Whittle said.
"I didn't plan on being away for too long, so being back and being able to coach is pretty exciting.
"Jayden and I have played a fair bit of footy together in the past seven or eight years and we get along well together.
"We're both going to be fresh at coaching, so to bounce off each other and learn together will be a good experience."
READ MORE: Selwood's crowning glory
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest footy news
Whittle said his stint with Newbridge made him better prepared to take on a senior coaching role.
"I enjoyed my two years at Newbridge under Foz (Luke Freeman).
"It was good to see a different coaching style after I'd played under a couple of different coaches at Huntly previously.
"The role I had at Newbridge was something I'd been looking for and I'm glad I got the chance to experience it."
Huntly FNC president Jason Bawden said the club looked externally for a coach, but decided two local boys were the best option.
"Jayden has been a natural leader for our club for a long time and we feel as though he's been ready to step up for a long time,'' Bawden said.
"Harry learned his craft out at Newbridge and he wanted to come back to Huntly. To get him back as a player as well is very exciting.
"He's won a club best and fairest and been second in the Cheatley Medal, so he's a serious player."
BAwden said the club would stick by its plan to blood local players.
"We're still 100 per cent local,'' Bawden said.
"This reinforces to our guys that there's pathways at Huntly, even to senior coaching. All but two or three of this year's playing list have re-signed for next year, so we're very happy with where we're heading. It's an exciting time for the club."
Bawden said Jarrod Alford had been appointed reserves coach for 2023.
Cordy was unavailable for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.