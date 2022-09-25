Brave Bailey proud of world championship ride

Bendigo's Belinda Bailey finished a gallant 52nd in the junior women's UCI Road Race World Championship in Wollongong.
Making her world titles debut, Bailey produced a gutsy ride to complete the testing 67.2km course in 52nd place - eight minutes behind the winner Zoe Backstedt of Great Britain.
A hot speed was set right from the start and the field split early in the race.
Bailey's group lost touch with the leaders and the pace was that high that it made it impossible to make ground.
The 17-year-old rode strongly to complete the course.
"It was awesome to be a part of it all,'' Bailey said.
"To be here at the home worlds was an unreal experience.
"I didn't have any expectations going into the race because it's my first year, so I was really happy to finish a course that was really tough.
"The race was decided by the climb. In the first two laps I made it back on to the bunch after the climb and after that it was a long day working in small groups in and out of the convoy.
"I enjoyed it and I definitely want to get back and ride in another world championship.
"Now that I've finished school I can put more time into my cycling."
The best-placed Australian was Victorian Talia Appleton, who finished 21st.
