Brave Bailey proud of world championship ride

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 25 2022 - 2:40am, first published 1:00am
Belinda Bailey near the finish line of the junior women's UCI Road Race World Championship in Wollongong.

Bendigo's Belinda Bailey finished a gallant 52nd in the junior women's UCI Road Race World Championship in Wollongong.

