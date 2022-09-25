Bendigo Advertiser
Emergency services responding to hay fire in Raywood

By Lucy Williams
Updated September 25 2022 - 7:45am, first published 2:30am
Two emergency service vehicles are responding to a fire in Raywood which started at 5.26pm on Sunday evening according to the VicEmergency website.

Two emergency service vehicles are responding to a hay fire in Raywood which started at 5.26pm on Sunday evening according to the VicEmergency website.

