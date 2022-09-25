Emergency services responding to hay fire in Raywood

Two emergency service vehicles are responding to a hay fire in Raywood which started at 5.26pm on Sunday evening according to the VicEmergency website.
The incident is along the Elmore-Raywood Road to the east of the town.
More information soon.
A three car collision has occurred around 12pm on Sunday on Sandhurst Road in California Gully.
Police Sergeant Mick McCrann was on the scene and said at this stage all services are on scene including SES and fire services, but no one is trapped within the vehicles.
There were some minor injuries as a result.
Highway Patrol members are investigating and the roadway will be closed for around 20 minutes as a result.
Read more information here.
Good morning Bendigo, congratulations to all the Cats fans and commiserations to the Swans.
While you recover from a big Saturday, soak up the sunny weather after the morning frost subsides.
Bendigo can expect light winds with a nighttime low of one and a high of 17, with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
Further north in Echuca, temperatures will reach 19 degrees with a low of three, with mostly sunny weather.
Broadly in the north-central area including Castlemaine, it will be mostly sunny with patches of frost in the morning mainly in the west. Daytime temperatures will reach between 14 and 18.
Remember to slip, slop and slap as the warmer weather develops. Sun protection is recommended from around 9am to 3pm as the UV index reaches the high category.
Catch up with the latest reads as you enjoy the warmer weather, starting with a wrap up of the Cats victory and the heart-warming story of local supporters.
Elsewhere in the news, tragically a young child has been found dead in floodwaters in NSW, while four people have sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision on Saturday morning.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.