Business owners say a connection between university students and local industry, assisted by government funding, has helped to address the challenge of finding the technical gene pool.
La Trobe University's partnership with Bendigo-based advanced manufacturing company Ceramic Oxide Fabricators Australia (COFA) has been further strengthened by Australian government funding for high-tech equipment, including scanning electron microscopes - used in the research and development of oxygen sensors that are exported around the world.
COFA and La Trobe University received $360,000 through the Support through the strategic university reform fund (SURF) program, which has funded this high-tech equipment that currently supports two industry PhD projects, as well as between 12 to 14 undergraduate work integrated learning placements and six Masters students.
General Manager of COFA, Peter Crowhurst, said the partnership with La Trobe was proving successful for both organisations.
"Universities can really benefit from engagement with industry, helping take research from 'blue sky' thinking to product development and commercialisation," Mr Crowhurst said.
"Giving students an understanding of real-world applications and commercial timeframes is invaluable experience for their future career success."
READ MORE:
Mr Crowhurst said the SURF funding and La Trobe's commitment to industry engagement was a win-win for the business and the University.
"Our strong partnership with La Trobe gives us access to world-leading experts, as well as the best and brightest engineering students, helping us to innovate and increase our export capability," Mr Crowhurst said.
"The SURF program supports industry-based acceleration towards regional circular economies, allows us to expand our research and development capabilities, and helps us train the next generation of engineers."
Mr Crowhurst said one of the key challenges that industry faces is the technical gene pool within the regional community.
"A key benefit of having a structured relationship with the university is that we have access to a very technical gene pool and a very capable one," he said.
"Structuring that with a focus on our business needs, the university can meet and address ninety-nine per cent of our technical challenges.
"SURF has allowed us to obtain scanning electron microscopes, particle size distribution analyzers, a whole range of really high tech equipment that's critical in the analysis of what we're doing within our research and development.
"The university provides world class supervisors, world class international students, and those international students allow us to really meet the technical challenges that we have."
Students studying engineering at La Trobe University can complete six-month work integrated learning projects at COFA, gaining on-the-job industry experience and ensuring they are job-ready when they graduate.
READ MORE:
La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO toured the new COFA facilities in Bendigo on Thursday and said the University's close ties with industry created excellent opportunities for students, as well as enhancing the region's skilled workforce.
"SURF funding encourages universities to undertake novel reform in areas of government priority, such as innovation and commercialisation of research," Professor Dewar said.
"Our relationship with COFA has enabled undergraduate, Masters and PhD students in Bendigo to gain experience within a highly successful advanced manufacturing business.
"La Trobe University students benefit from hands-on industry experience, and many go on to work in high- level engineering jobs in Bendigo and beyond."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.