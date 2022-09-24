Bendigo Advertiser
Four with serious injuries after head-on road accident in Mincha

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 24 2022 - 2:14am, first published 12:44am
Three airlifted following head-on road accident

UPDATED 12PM 

Three people including a child have been airlifted to Melbourne with serious injuries following a head-on collision in Mincha on Saturday morning.

