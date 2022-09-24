Three airlifted following head-on road accident

Three people including a child have been airlifted to Melbourne with serious injuries following a head-on collision in Mincha on Saturday morning.
A fourth patient was also transported to hospital by road ambulance.
The intersection of Mincha Pyramid Road and McKinnon Road where the accident occurred will be blocked for some time with Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives enroute to the scene.
A road accident in Mincha, approximately 8 kilometres north of Pyramid Hill, was brought under control around 10.40am on Saturday.
The original incident occurred around an hour before with five emergency vehicles responding according to VicEmergency.
More information soon on the condition of drivers and passengers.
Saturday will be mostly sunny in Bendigo with a high of 16, and southerly winds, 15 to 20 km/h, becoming light in the middle of the day.
There will only be a 10 per cent chance of rain.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
