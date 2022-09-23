CARMEL Bath might not be planning quite as rowdy of a grand final day as years gone by but she has decked out her North Bendigo home in Geelong colours nonetheless.
The 91-year-old plans a quiet day with a few family members in watching her team battle for premiership glory.
But Carmel is not just any Geelong supporter. She has a long and special connection with the club.
Her brother Peter Pianto was a Cats great who played in the 1951 and '52 premiership sides.
He then coached the team to its heartbreaking nine-point loss to Richmond in 1967's classic showdown.
Peter's career with Geelong inspired Carmel to shift her allegiance from Fitzroy and that loyalty has never waned.
Nearly every family member is a Cats supporter, though there are a handful who live in New South Wales and will be wearing Sydney's colours on Saturday.
A host of Carmel's family members have gone on to play footy themselves including a current crop of women playing for Eaglehawk - the club Geelong plucked Peter from in the 1950s.
Carmel expects to be on tenterhooks throughout the game.
"We've just got to keep our fingers crossed," she said.
Carmel will be closely watching another Bendigo boy and Geelong great, Joel Selwood, during the match. She is bracing in case the veteran skipper decides to call it his final game.
"We hope for his sake, if he's going to retire, that he goes out on a winning note," Carmel said.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.