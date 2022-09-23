Judy Bourke joins AFL Central Victoria commission

AFL Central Victoria has named the latest addition to its commission.
The most recent appointment is Judy Bourke, who has been elected to the commission to replace a casual vacancy.
Bourke has several years of experience within the sport, including taking on roles as treasurer and secretary of the Victoria Park-based Kew Comets Juniors Football Club in Melbourne.
Off the sporting field Bourke holds a Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Veterinary Science both undertaken at the University of Melbourne.
AFL CV commission chair Nicholas Rolfe said Bourke's experience within sport and professional career were key attributes.
"We are delighted to have Judy join the commission with the broad and valuable range of skills she brings," Rolfe said.
"In addition to her professional background, Judy has a sound understanding of community sport through her role with the Kew Junior Football Club when her children played.
"It is also important that we have been able to recruit another female member onto the commission".
Bourke was excited to bring her knowledge and experience within sport and law to the board of commissioners.
"AFL Central Victoria provides a valuable service to the football and netball communities across such a wide geographic region," Bourke said.
"I look forward to learning more about the region, its challenges and opportunities, and adding value through my experience and knowledge."
The AFL Central Victoria commission thanked outgoing member Meagan Keating for her contributions during the past nine years.
AFL Central Victoria oversees several football and netball competitions throughout the region including BFNL, BJFL, CVFLW, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CMFNL, GRFNL and the BUA.
