Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Judy Bourke joins AFL Central Victoria commission

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:44am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Bourke has joined the AFL Central Victoria commission. Picture supplied

AFL Central Victoria has named the latest addition to its commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.