Live music - take your festival pick Advertising Feature

Lonnie Lee will appear in Ballarat, Broadford, Warragul, Korumburra and Morwell. Photo supplied.

If you're a live music lover, there's plenty of top-level Aussie talent to keep you tapping, bopping and singing along during the festival - in Melbourne and regional Victoria.

The Country Concert Series brings some of the country's biggest names to the state's regions - like James and Briar Blundell who are appearing in Portland, Ararat, St Arnaud, Wangaratta, Bairnsdale and Sale.

James received Australia's highest honour in country music - The Australian Roll of Renown - in 2019, and his son Briar is an accomplished musician in his own right.

Another country music icon, Tania Kernaghan presents an up-close and personal performance sharing some of her best-known hits in concerts at Camperdown, Boort, Bendigo and Shepparton.

Spectrum are another classic homegrown act - one of the standouts at the 1972 Sunbury Festival, they're still rocking audiences today. Mike Rudd is joined by guitarist Brenden Mason from Madder Lake, bassist Broc O'Connor, drummer Peter 'Robbo' Robertson and Daryl Roberts on keys for their one-off Seniors Festival gig in Warrnambool.

Broderick Smith, who played with Carson, The Dingoes, Broderick Smith's Big Combo and more; and exceptional blues-roots guitarist Shannon Bourne are teaming up for a concert in Castlemaine.

Duo, What's New Pussycat, with Melissa Langton and Mark Jones celebrate the swinging sixties with hits from the likes of Tom Jones, Burt Bacharach, Carole King and The Fab Four. Their shows are on in Mildura, Swan Hill, Warracknabeal, Edenhope and Horsham.

Speaking of The Fab Four, The Beatlez will come together and twist and shout as they relive the classics from early Beatlemania days onwards. They are performing in Nhill and Hamilton.

Other acts in this series are rockabilly's finest, Lonnie Lee (appearing in Ballarat, Broadford, Warragul, Korumburra and Morwell), Tusk, the sensational Fleetwood Mac tribute show (Wodonga) and highly entertaining classical pianist and musical comedian David Scheel (Colac).