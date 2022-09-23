The first stage of a new arts precinct has been given the green light by council, with construction now approved for the open space.
Campaspe Shire Council has given the go ahead to a new revitalised area soon to be know as the Echuca Arts Park.
Mayor Chrissy Weller said the park will be located in the space directly in front of The Foundry Art Space, including the section of Little Hopwood Street that connects to Murray Esplanade.
"The Echuca Arts Park will provide a functional open space with utilities that will enable artistic, cultural and economic expansion within the precinct and shire," she said.
"To ensure the site is suitable for events, multiple water and electrical points will be installed, existing fencing removed, with landscaping completed.
"Council has also approved the purchase of three portable outlets, which will complement other recently purchased items such as white picket fencing and seating pods, to support pop-up events throughout the municipality."
Cr Weller said the section of Little Hopwood Street that adjoins the Echuca Arts Park would be redefined as a pedestrian only carriageway.
"The pedestrian focused area will improve activity opportunities, providing a safer space to hold events and improve the amenity of the Arts Park," she said.
"Retractable bollards will be put in place with limited parking access provided at the west end of Little Hopwood Street to support adjoining businesses."
She said council would work with businesses using Little Hopwood Street to ensure they have appropriate levels of access.
"The site is highly valued for its historical importance, proximity to the port, and artistic activities that already exist," Cr Weller said.
"The development of the Echuca Arts Precinct is part of council's role in providing resources and infrastructure for the development of cultural and artistic endeavour."
Funding for the precinct has been redirected from the state government's COVID Activation grants.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
