Greater Bendigo has recorded 196 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 29 cases in the 24 hours leading up to September 23.
There are now 167 active cases.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 86 during the week and 10 in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 41 COVID cases in seven days and two in a day, while Central Goldfields added 17 and two new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 71 during the week and 10 since Thursday, and Gannawarra recorded 15 and two respectively.
Buloke recorded 13 cases in the past week and one in the last day, while Loddon added 30 in the past seven days and four in the last 24-hours.
The data says Victoria's case numbers were down 15 per cent on last week as it recorded 10,360.
There are now 8510 active cases across the state.
Hospitalisations have also dropped by 23.5 per cent to 169, with eight of those are in intensive care.
The DHS has said the average daily number of COVID-related deaths in the last week was 11.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
