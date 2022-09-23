BENDIGO councillors are likely to knock back a walk-in breastfeeding clinic idea despite the support of 82 petitioners.
Such an on-demand clinic would not be efficient, effective or necessary, council officers have warned ahead of a vote on Monday night.
They say Greater Bendigo parents can access a "plethora" of help for breastfeeding and lactation but have added that they plan to poll parents later this year to find out how well known those services are.
Petitioners had told the council a new, free service was important.
Bendigo Health offers some lactation consultation appointments for children up to six weeks of age but petitioners say more information is needed.
"A lot of women breastfeed for many years and require support, help and advice during this time, not only for breastfeeding but weaning and other ailments," petitioners said.
"A free, quick, easily accessible facility offering face to face consultations could be the make or break of some women's breastfeeding journeys and a valuable asset to the City Of Greater Bendigo".
Council staff said there were many direct and indirect support services across the city run by groups like Bendigo Health, the Bendigo & District Aboriginal Co-operative and the council's Maternal Child Health Service, along with other online and phone support services.
Many of those public and private services included one-on-one counselling, though not all are free or covered by Medicare.
"Anecdotally, and outside the scope of this petition, officers are unaware of unmet demand in breastfeeding and lactation information and services," they said.
The officers said the council would also face financial hurdles if it set up a walk in service.
Hiring a new nurse would cost at least $110,000 a year, excluding weekend rates and the city would likely need to find appropriate consultation space, they said.
The officers warned the council might need to take a nurse out of the city's current Maternal and Child Health Service.
The program provides a host of programs including lactation support already, though it is geared for universal consultations for children from two weeks to three and a half years on a host of topics.
The council plans to find out how well known the services are when they hold their annual client survey closer to Christmas.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
