Knowledge gap hinders justice for stalking

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated September 22 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 9:21pm
A Victorian report found some justice workers think stalking is too hard to investigate and prove. (Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS)

Victoria's justice system workers do not always understand stalking laws and sometimes think it's too hard to investigate.

