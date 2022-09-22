Less than 12 months after playing her first game of competitive football, Bendigo's Emily Everist will make her AFLW debut on Friday night.
Everist, who was drafted by Hawthorn with selection 25 in this year's AFLW Draft, was named in the Hawks' team to play the Sydney Swans at Punt Road.
The athletic defender overcame an ankle injury early in the season to force her way into the Hawks' side for the round five clash.
"Emily has seen a steep rate of improvement in her game over the course of pre-season and the early stages of this season," Hawthorn coach Bec Goddard told the club's website.
"With her height and athleticism, she provides us with some flexibility which is a really valuable commodity in our team at the moment."
An elite junior soccer player, Everist didn't play her first game of competitive football until January this season.
The Bendigo Pioneers swooped on Everist in October last year after a simple game of kick-to-kick with her friend and Pioneers player Octavia Di Donato and Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree.
It didn't take long for Everist to make her mark on the NAB League and she was highly-regarded by several AFLW clubs.
"It's a wonderful story, I couldn't be happier for her,'' O'Bree said of Everist.
"She's a such a dedicated sportsperson and nothing surprises me with her. She still has so much upside."
The Hawthorn-Sydney Swans game starts at 5.10pm on Friday.
