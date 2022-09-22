Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Emily Everist earns AFLW debut with Hawthorn

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 22 2022 - 1:30pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Emily Everist will play for Hawthorn for the first time on Friday night. Picture by Getty Images

Less than 12 months after playing her first game of competitive football, Bendigo's Emily Everist will make her AFLW debut on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.