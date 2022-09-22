Bendigo Advertiser
Reid, Gallagher and Long bolster their AFL Draft prospects

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 22 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
Harley Reid after kicking a goal in the final quarter. Picture by Getty Images

It wasn't the team result they wanted, but Bendigo Pioneers trio Harley Reid, Harvey Gallagher and Noah Long enhanced their AFL Draft prospects in Thursday's final game of the National Under-18 Championships.

