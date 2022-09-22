It wasn't the team result they wanted, but Bendigo Pioneers trio Harley Reid, Harvey Gallagher and Noah Long enhanced their AFL Draft prospects in Thursday's final game of the National Under-18 Championships.
Victoria Metro edged out Victoria Country 12.8 (80) to 10.13 (73) in an enthralling encounter at Marvel Stadium to claim the national title.
Two last term goals from Reid helped lift Victoria Country to the lead, but Victoria Metro bounced back to clinch victory in the dying stages.
17-year-old Reid is not eligible for the draft until next year, but he showed why he's regarded as a potential top five pick.
He spent most of the game playing across half-back before being moved forward in the final quarter in a bid to spark Vic Country.
He finished with 19 possessions and two goals, earned 100 ranking points for the match, and was named in Victoria Country's best five players.
Gallagher was unlucky not to be named in the best quintet.
In his first game of the championships, Gallagher continued the form he displayed with the Pioneers in the latter stages of the NAB League season.
Playing off half-back, Gallagher had 20 disposals, seven marks and 97 ranking points, and set up Reid for one of his goals in the last term.
Long, who played as a small forward, had a big impact in the first-half and kicked a goal.
He flashed in and out of the game in the second half and compiled 67 ranking points.
"If Harley (Ried) wasn't best (for Vic Country), he was probably second best,'' Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree, who attended the game, said.
"I thought Harvey (Gallagher) was in the best players and Noah (Long) had some really good moments as well.
"It was a high quality game and a really good contest.
"All three of them did themselves and the club proud and we couldn't be prouder of them.
"They've set themselves up well - Harvey and Noah for this year and Harley for next year. It's an exciting time for them."
Reid can put his feet up now, while Gallagher and Long will prepare for next month's AFL Draft combines in Melbourne.
Long has been invited to attend the national combine, while Gallagher will participate in the state combine.
Th AFL National Draft will be held on November 28-29.
