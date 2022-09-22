Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo mourns as Australia divided over Queen Elizabeth's death

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 22 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark and Janette Hernan with grandsons Noah and Elijah observe a minute's silence for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II has not been universally welcomed but some still took a moment out of their day to remember the longest reigning British monarch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.