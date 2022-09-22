Police believe a medical episode could be the cause of a crash that left motorists crawling towards Bendigo's CBD.
Officers confirmed an 87-year-old Huntly woman was travelling north-bound along High Street in a Volkswagon station wagon when she veered into another car at the Violet Street intersection.
The Shepparton pair, a 35-year-old male and 32-year-old female, were attempting to turn onto the main road in a small white MG when they were hit by the offender.
Police confirmed all three were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
While officers would still investigate the incident, they believed the Huntly woman would have a medical review of her license at a later date.
A two-car crash outside of the National Hotel has left Bendigo-bound traffic in shambles.
Traffic has been reduced to a single lane on High Street for commuters heading towards the CBD as police and emergency services make sense of the crash.
Violet Street is also closed.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands firefighters are currently checking the vehicles for damage while police maintain traffic.
Two ambulances are also on scene, as is SES.
More to come.
