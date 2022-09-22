Bendigo Advertiser
Three patients taken to hospital following Bendigo crash

Alex Gretgrix
MF
By Alex Gretgrix, and Maddy Fogarty
September 22 2022 - 6:30am
Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Police believe a medical episode could be the cause of a crash that left motorists crawling towards Bendigo's CBD.

