Family affair: Fitzpatricks lead Charlton to premiership hockey success

Charlton put up a full family performance during the NCHA women's premiership match.
During the grand final earlier this month against Birchip-Watchem, Charlton's squad featured several players all from the same family.
Kylie Fitzpatrick and her daughters Amali, Tessa, Poppy and Xanthe (playing-coach) were joined by Kylie's sister-in-law Naomi and her daughters Elise and Sheena.
With eight members of the Fitzpatrick family on the same team, it made for a very exciting match against Birchip Watchem.
"It was a fairly tough game," Kylie said.
"We managed to finish the season on top of the ladder and undefeated, but Birchip was certainly the next best team behind us."
Charlton was able to secure the win thanks to a goal from Elise during the first half which ended up being the only score for the day, final result 1-0.
Kylie has been playing the sport for many years and has plenty of great memories on the hockey field.
However, having the chance to win a grand final alongside her daughters, sister-in-law and nieces will forever be her greatest moment.
"It was pretty exciting," Kylie said.
"I've been playing hockey for 35 years and this is certainly the highlight.
"I am happy and now I can retire," she laughed.
The family connection also continued off the field, as Kylie's sister-in-law Julie Bourke was also the women's team manager.
In other North Central sport news, on the same day Birchip-Watchem put an end to what had been the North Central Football League's longest premiership drought.
The Bulls defeated Donald by 21 points, final result 10.18 (78) to 8.9 (57).
Seniors - Birchip-Watchem
Reserves - Donald
Under-17s - Sea Lake Nandaly
Under-14s - Donald
A grade - Wedderburn
B grade - Wedderburn
C grade - Sea Lake Nandaly
17-under A - Donald
17-under B - Donald
14-under - Wycheproof-Narraport
Men - St Arnaud
Women - Charlton
Under-15s - St Arnaud
Under-12s - Charlton
