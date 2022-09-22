After being originally planned for earlier in the year, a new event will brighten the lives of Central Goldfields residents next month.
The Goldfields Community Festival will feature music, art, games, rides, information and activities, and was developed in direct response to local families seeking more free family orientated activities in the area.
Maryborough District Health Service will also host a First Nations tent with activities and yarning circle and a Dja Dja Wurrung Elder will perform a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony to open the festival.
Go Goldfields Leadership Table chair Rebecca Hanley said the Goldfields Community Festival was an opportunity for the community to come together in a fun and playful environment.
"The event is about coming together, being able to reconnect post-COVID and to celebrate the wonderful community we have here," she said.
"It's very exciting to have events happening again and this will be the perfect way to celebrate the Central Goldfields and a chance for residents new and old to come together."
Committee for Maryborough executive officer and Festival coordinator Kerrie Dowling said the festival will be a great family-friendly day out.
"There will be tents and displays from the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation, Supported Playgroups, Maryborough Field Naturalists, Maternal and Child Health, the 32 day Challenge, The Nest and FReeZA just to name a few," she said.
"There will also be plenty of kids' activities, entertainment and great food - all of which will be free.
"The community bus will also be doing free pick-ups from Carisbrook, Talbot and Dunolly to ensure anyone and everyone can come along."
Local residents Cheryle, Ruben and Audrey Vanland made the winning contribution to the Go Goldfields naming competition with the name 'Goldfields Community Festival - Connect and Celebrate'.
The event will run on Saturday, October 15 from 11am to 4pm at Philips Gardens, Maryborough.
The festival is supported by the state government, Go Goldfields, Committee for Maryborough, Maryborough Rotary, Central Goldfields Shire Council, Maryborough District Health Service, and Community Bank Avoca, Maryborough and St Arnaud.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
