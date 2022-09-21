Local students have been rewarded for their efforts in tertiary study and for academic, cultural and volunteering achievements.
La Trobe University Bendigo held a combined event to celebrate the excellence academy and its newest members, as well as to award prizes for student achievement on September 12 at the Library Gallery on the local campus.
The ceremony included a welcome from student engagement and employability senior manager Marnie Long, and presentation of commencing students and prize winners from Bendigo head of campus Julie Rudner.
Alumnus Brandon McInnes then spoke to attendees to give his take on following your passion and his time in the excellence academy, before the ceremony closed on an inspiring talk from deputy vice chancellor of students, Professor Jessica Vanderlelie about her thoughts on excellence.
A university spokesperson said students, donors, staff, and guests were invited to enjoy afternoon tea and networking at the conclusion of the formal ceremony with the opportunity for students to take photos with donors and their families.
"This was a great opportunity for prize donors to see the tangible effects of their contributions by meeting relevant prize recipients and commencing excellence students to meet one another and honour their exceptional achievements," the spokesperson said.
"It was a well-attended event, and a great way to celebrate our outstanding Bendigo students with their families, as well as recognise the generous donors in our La Trobe Bendigo community.
"All students should be extremely proud of their extra efforts in achieving these prestigious awards."
Second-year accounting student Gemma Ritchie was one of the select students awarded during the event, receiving the Zonta 2022 Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship award and also entered the excellence academy.
"I'm very honored and very grateful to Zonta for accepting my application and for honoring me.
"I'm very grateful to be recognised for my work in university and the effort I put in, as well as my dreams for pursuing an accounting career."
Ms Ritchie said she was excited to be involved with the different activities and opportunities the academy offered.
She is completing an internship at AFS accounting firm in the audit department there and is hoping to further her career with them once she graduates.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
