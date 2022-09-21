Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe University Bendigo rewards students' academic excellence

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:47am, first published September 21 2022 - 11:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second-year accounting student at La Trobe Bendigo Gemma Ritchie was among the students to be rewarded for their efforts, pictured with Dr Kate Ashman. Picture supplied

Local students have been rewarded for their efforts in tertiary study and for academic, cultural and volunteering achievements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.