Big summer ahead for Murphy in Victorian colours

Former Sandhurst cricketer Todd Murphy is primed for a big season with Victoria, according to state coach Chris Rogers.
Murphy, 21, is in the Victorian squad for Friday's start to the Marsh One-Day Cup season against NSW at the Junction Oval.
Victoria also hosts Western Australia on Sunday.
The off-spinner has had a busy winter, including a tour of Sri Lanka with the Australia A squad.
"He (Murphy) has the perfect blueprint in Nathan Lyon and he emulates him well, and brings his own skills as well,'' Rogers told SEN this week.
"He's a young guy with an old head on his shoulders.
"He's been on the Australian A tour to Sri Lanka and even stayed on and was around the Test squad.
"That's probably to do with the fact there's a lot of belief in what he's going to perform.
"There's a little battle brewing between him and Jon Holland for that number one spot in the red ball.
"I think we'll get the best out of the both of them."
Murphy played three Sheffield Shield games for Victoria last summer, with the highlight match figures of 7-146 and a 47 run ninth-wicket stand with Mitch Perry to guide Victoria to a memorable win over Tasmania.
The 13-man Victorian squad for the first two Marsh Cup one-day games also includes former Bendigo Cricket Club junior Sam Elliott.
Elliott, who plays club cricket for Fitzroy-Doncaster, is one of four pace bowlers in the squad.
