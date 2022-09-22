A few dryer days have proven to be a lifesaver as water levels across central Victoria slowly drop.
River levels are easing along the Loddon River at downstream Laanecoorie Reservoir, however minor flooding is still occurring in some places.
River levels remain elevated downstream, and renewed minor flooding is possible along the Loddon River at Appin South from later in the week.
In the 24 hours to 9.00 am Thursday, no significant rainfall has been recorded across the Loddon River catchment.
Rainfall totals of less than 5mm are forecast for the remainder of Thursday into Friday.
According to the latest VicEmergency warning, the Loddon River at downstream Laanecoorie is at 2.15 metres and falling, with minor flooding occurring in places.
It is likely to remain above the minor flood level (1.50 m) throughout Thursday.
The Loddon River at Appin South is currently at 2.36 metres and steady, below the minor flood level and is likely to remain below the minor flood level (2.80 m) during Thursday.
Renewed river level rises are expected from later Thursday as upstream floodwaters arrive.
Goulburn Murray Water advise that Laanecoorie Reservoir is spilling and that the situation is being monitored.
VicEmergency has also said minor flooding is still occuring in Charlton due to the Avoca River levels.
It is at 4.22 metres and steady, but is expected to remain above the minor flood level (4.00 m) overnight on Thursday into Friday.
Residents are urged to stay informed, monitor local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 23/09/2022 11:00 am or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
