MACEDON's businesses will reap the rewards of the newly introduced dining and entertainment program that rewards residents for going to restaurants for a meal or enjoying local entertainment and live gigs.
The Government's highly anticipated Victorian dining and entertainment program - eat, play, cash back will save Victorians money on restaurant meals, live music performances and museum visits and more over spring and summer while supporting hardworking businesses in Macedon.
The program will allow Macedon residents to to claim 25 per cent cash back when they spend $40 or more.
"This program will give many of our hardworking local hospitality and entertainment businesses a boost, while saving Victorians money," Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas said.
OTHER NEWS
People can claim on food purchased at cafes and restaurants (including within hotels), bars, pubs, registered clubs, breweries, distilleries, wineries, fast food and take away outlets (including juice bars and kiosks), food courts, cinemas, hospitality venues, and temporary food premises such as mobile food trucks, vans, canteens and trailers.
Customers can also claim back money spent at events and festivals, cinemas, exhibitions and conferences, museums, galleries, zoos, live performances - including theatre, music, comedy, literary events and fashion shows, and amusement parks, arcades, water parks, theme parks, tourist ferries and trains, mini golf and go-kart venues.
Customers are entitled claim up to $125 cash back each and make multiple claims until they reach the cap.
The program will continue till December 16, 2022 or when funds are exhausted.
For more information or to make a claim visit this website.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.