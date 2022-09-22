A festival celebrating those who are in the autumn years of their life will return to Victoria in October for the 40th year, after two years of hybrid events.
The Victorian Seniors Festival will highlight the valuable contribution older people make to our local community with the theme "takin' it easy", focusing on presenting accessible and comfortable spaces, both online and in-person, to ensure seniors feel relaxed to participate and ease back into events following the restrictions of COVID.
There will be more than 2500 free and online fun events hosted both by local community organisations and the city council held in Bendigo, as well as across the state, boosted by an extra $400,000 in funding this year.
In Bendigo, Australian country music icon Tania Kernaghan will be bringing her award-winning songs to The Capital Theatre on Thursday, October 6, from 10.30am to 11.30am. The performance for Bendigo seniors will form part of the Country Concert series which will take the festival fun of live music on the road to 26 regional towns.
Two "come and try" days will also be on offer to give local seniors a chance to try lawn bowls and croquet.
On Thursday, October 6, from 1pm to 3pm, people can have a crack at lawn bowls at Bendigo VRI Bowling Club at 126-130 Mitchell Street.
The Seniors Festival will first kick off with a celebration day at Federation Square in Melbourne on Sunday, October 2, before the range of in-person and online events take place across the state throughout the month of October.
Festival goers can enjoy concerts, dances, sport, the arts, history talks, and tours delivered by Victoria's 79 local councils and various businesses, community and cultural organisations.
Building on the success of previous years, the 2022 Victorian Seniors Festival will include online and radio programs as well as First Nations performances and entertainment from multicultural artists.
The Aged Care Tour also returns for another year with aged care residents set to be entertained with music performances and magicians from September through to December.
The annual Victorian Senior of the Year Awards will take place at the end of October, honouring the volunteer work and community contributions of older Victorians, while all seniors will benefit from free public transport including V/Line travel from October 2 to 9.
For V/Line trips that require a reservation, information about bookings is available at: seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/free-travel
Information programs can be found at local Coles stores, councils, libraries and community organisations. The online calendar can be accessed via seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/festival
