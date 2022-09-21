More lives will be saved in the Loddon Mallee region as more stations are able to roster two paramedics on 24 hours a day.
Charlton will join Inglewood branch in changing from single to dual paramedic crewing from next month.
With two paramedics rostered on 24 hours a day to respond to emergency calls, more residents will have better access to paramedics and their lifesaving skills than ever before.
"We're ensuring residents across Victoria get the right emergency care when they need it, by providing the extra resources paramedics deserve," Ambulance Service minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.
"These local communities will now have the peace of mind that two paramedics will be on each shift to respond to critical emergencies."
"We're making record investments in our paramedics, so they have the facilities and resources they need to continue to do what they best - save lives."
Ambulance community officers (ACO) will remain a critical part of the team, providing crucial back-up to paramedics, filling vacant shifts, transporting less-urgent patients to hospital and responding to cases when paramedics are with another patient.
The volunteer ACOs also play an important role in community engagement, teaching CPR and defibrillation skills and encouraging locals to become GoodSAM responders.
GoodSAM is a life-saving smartphone app that connects Victorians in cardiac arrest with responders who can provide hands-only CPR and defibrillation (if available) in the first critical minutes before paramedics arrive.
These upgrades are part of the state government's investment to deliver two paramedics on shifts in 15 locations across regional Victoria.
Since February 2020, seven ambulance branches in Terang, Camperdown, Rochester, St Arnaud, Avoca and Beechworth have all been upgraded to dual paramedic crewing.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
