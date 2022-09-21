Bendigo Advertiser

Ethan Brown continues great form at Bendigo

By Kieran Iles
September 21 2022
Airclash, ridden by Ethan Brown, gets up on the outside of El Salto (Michael Dee) to win the 1110m benchmark 64 at Bendigo on Wednesday. It was the second leg of a double for the 23-year-old jockey. Picture: Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

RIDING in arguably career-best form, jockey Ethan Brown only added to the notion by producing a double at Apiam Bendigo Racecourse on Wednesday.

