RIDING in arguably career-best form, jockey Ethan Brown only added to the notion by producing a double at Apiam Bendigo Racecourse on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old, who only three weeks ago landed the second Group 1 victory of his career aboard Snapdancer in the $1 million Memsie Stakes at Caulfield, made the most of a solid book of rides to continue his winning momentum.
Brown struck with his third ride of the day by guiding Sunzou to a maiden win over 1100m for trainer Shane Nichols and followed up in the next aboard the Matt Laurie-trained Airclash.
While both horses were first-up from a spell, the wins were in direct contrast.
After quickly finding the lead from barrier one and giving his rivals plenty to chase, Sunzou kicked well clear in the straight before narrowly holding on from the fast-closing Malliepo and Ferlazzo, while Airclash came from the clouds to reel in El Salto in the shadows of the post when the Brent Stanley-trained five-year-old had looked the winner all the way down the straight.
It was an impressive return to racing for Airclash, who went into the race fresh from a 16-week spell.
The four-year-old gelding's previous eight starts had produced a win and three placings, albeit he was unplaced at his last three runs on good tracks in March and April.
He clearly relished the heavy 10 ground, coming from 10th at the 400m mark to win by just .1 of a length over the home track galloper El Salto, who was chasing a second win from his last three starts.
"He jumped okay, but there was a lot of pressure early," Brown said.
"He needs to roll forward this horse, but it was good to see him come from behind today.
"He can do it upside down sometimes. He was a bit of a handful - he got a bit keen early - but once he straightened up he really got into a gallop.
"He wanted to duck in late, but he will take a lot of improvement out of that. It was a very good win."
Following a disappointing last preparation, Brown said it was great to see Airclash 'stretch out and utilise his action' and felt he would only learn from Wednesday's win.
The in-form jockey branded his earlier winner Sunzou as a nice colt, but a little blasé.
"He was a touch slow (out of the gates), but he mustered good speed and travelled well throughout," Brown said.
"He was always going to be vulnerable first up over 1100m on a wet track, but he overcame that.
"He was wanting the line, but he is going to take a lot of improvement out of that."
It was an ultra-encouraging return by the colt, who finished last in his only other start in April, albeit at Listed level in the Redoute's Choice Stakes (1100m).
The nine-race card was further highlighted by a pair of emphatic maiden victories at the start of the day by the Mitch Freeman-trained Guido and Ferrari Man (Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott).
