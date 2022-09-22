A central Victorian water company is supporting the revitalisation of two floodplains through its involvement in the Victorian Murray Floodplain Restoration Project (VMFRP).
The VMFRP began in 2019, with Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) and several other organisations collaborating to get water back to nine "ecologically and culturally significant" floodplains along the Murray River.
GMW is involved in delivering water, and designing and constructing infrastructure for two of these sites - Gunbower National Park and Guttrum-Benwell State Forests.
GMW infrastructure and delivery services general manager Warren Jose said it was a huge project but one that would have significant benefits for the environment.
"The two sites we are working on make up more than 10,000 hectares combined," he said.
"The project team has a significant undertaking ahead of it to design, build, and maintain the infrastructure to water the area, but the benefits will make it worthwhile."
Gunbower National Park and Guttrum-Benwell State Forests are some of the few remaining river red gum floodplain systems in Victoria.
They contain several hotspots for biodiversity, and further water will enable plants and animals within these floodplains to flourish.
"Having the floodplains restored to their natural state will be of immense value to the environment, nearby communities, and tourists," Mr Jose said.
"We are pleased to be part of the project and are excited about the changes it will bring."
The Environmental Reports on the Gunbower National Park and Guttrum-Benwell State Forests will include the expected benefits and ecological objectives of the project, and the predicted effects on Aboriginal cultural heritage.
VMFRP projects general manager Jane Ryan said she was eager for people to give their feedback on the reports once they were available.
"The restoration of these floodplains will potentially be transformative for communities on the Murray, so we want them to be involved as much as possible," she said.
The VMFRP is being funded by the federal government and is expected to be complete in mid-2024.
The Environmental Reports for both these projects will on public exhibition later this month.
For more information on the VMFRP and GMW's involvement in it, listen to the latest episode of Talking Water with GMW by heading to g-mwater.com.au/news/podcast-talking-water-with-gmw
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
