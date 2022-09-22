Hargreaves' tough call to give Well Defined a new lease of life

KATE Hargreaves hopes a change of scenery can reinvigorate the career of her multiple country cup-winning trotter Well Defined.
The Shelbourne trainer has put the interests and aspirations of the 2021 Maori's Idol Trotting Championship winner well ahead of her own by entrusting him to the care of Charlton trainer John Tormey.
His first start with Tormey as his trainer will be in this Friday's $80,000 Group 2 Kilmore Trotters Cup (3150m).
Hargreaves, who has been at the helm for all 16 of Well Defined's career wins since early 2019, said the decision to relinquish the training reins was undoubtedly the toughest of her career.
"It still doesn't feel real - it wasn't an easy choice," she said.
"But I owe it to him to give him the chance to get the best out of him himself.
"No trainer likes any horse leaving their stable, let alone their favourite one.
"People must think I'm crazy, but I tried everything to get him going.
"There's nothing wrong with him, I think basically he was just bored at my place doing the same thing day-in, day-out.
"And I spoiled him, so he was getting away with everything and I think he just kind of lost interest.
"So this is my last ditch effort to try and reinvigorate him with a change of scenery and bring back that cup-winning form.
"I know he is in capable hands."
Well Defined's Maori's Idol Trotting Championship win was built on the back of his five country cup wins during 2021, the last of which, the Mildura Trotters Cup in April was his last race win.
The seven-year-old Majestic Son gelding has been placed only once this season in 12 starts and once in seven starts this most recent preparation.
Ownership of Well Defined has been retained by Hargreaves' brother Brett and his partner Brooke Palfreyman.
Trainer Hargreaves said while Well Defined, better known around the Shelbourne stable as 'Flick', was certainly missed, it felt like a weight had been lifted from her shoulders.
"I didn't realise how much I stressed about him and how much of my emotional strength he took up," she said.
"I guess it's John's problem now. I'm hoping he'll kick on.
"The way that he trialled at Bendigo last Monday and the way that he hit the line, having to run past them - I haven't seen him do that in a really long time.
"He's going better and I certainly think it's the shake-up he needed.
"It's sparked him up a bit and I think that's all he really needed.
"I thought there might have been something wrong with him because he just wasn't letting down and he normally tries so hard."
The one thing that won't change with Well Defined following his stable transfer is his Junortoun-based driver Ellen Tormey.
The 32-year-old daughter of the new trainer John has steered him in all but two of his past 34 starts and will again be in the sulky at Kilmore on Friday.
Hargreaves will be an interested spectator trackside as Flick goes up against the likes of All Cashed Up, Just Believe, Adelle, Ultimate Stride and Powderkeg in the 52nd edition of the time-honoured Kilmore Trotters Cup.
