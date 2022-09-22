Bendigo Advertiser
Hargreaves' tough call to give Well Defined a new lease of life

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:38am, first published 1:00am
Well Defined, driven by Ellen Tormey, on his way to victory in the 2021 Boort Trotters Cup. The multiple country cup-winning gelding has a new trainer, with Charlton's John Tormey taking over the reins.

KATE Hargreaves hopes a change of scenery can reinvigorate the career of her multiple country cup-winning trotter Well Defined.

