MEET the newest faces of central Victoria.
The Bendigo Advertiser will publish the new arrivals of the region each fortnight.
The babies featured in the above gallery were born between June 25 and September 16, 2022.
They will be included in our monthly babies page on Saturday, September 24, 2022, along with the babies from this gallery.
Have you got a new arrival you would like featured in our fortnightly digital gallery?
Simply fill out the form below to join:
Babies submitted will also be featured in The Advertiser's monthly babies page (unless otherwise specified).
If you prefer, you can email your details through to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone 5434 4470 for any questions or for further information.
Please note: Due to the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II and the AFL Grand Final public holiday, any babies submitted after 2pm on Wednesday, September 21 will not feature in the Saturday paper.
