Pride and honour fuels Golf Central Victoria squads for Country Week

Central Victorian golfers are preparing to represent their home district next at Country Week.
Held for the first time since 2019, the three-day tournament will see regional golfers from across the state competing against each other in a round robin match play format.
GCV men's team manager Hayden Nielsen said it was an honour for the players who'd been selected to represent the district.
"The history is enormous," he said.
"Players such as Chris Wilkinson, Len Prior, Tim Daykin have all done so well at Country Week over the years and we're proud that it's now our turn to represent Central Victoria."
GCV men's team includes a mixture of experience and youth, with some of the district's up-and-coming players in Flynn Anderson and Morten Hafkamp set to make their Country Week debuts.
This year the men are competing within the Plate division (Div 2) and the plan is to succeed within this category so come 2023 they can rise back up to Div 1.
The three-day tournament starts on Monday, with the three divisions getting underway at different courses throughout central Victoria: Shepparton GC, Mooroopna GC and Hill Top.
GCV women's team manager Leanne Robertson expected a challenge from their opponents especially rivals Peninsula who GCV came runner-up to in 2019.
"It's going to be an exciting week, especially with players like Jazy Roberts on our team who will be great to watch," Robertson said.
"Our team has a nice blend of new faces and experience who are all great at match play.
"We will be a very competitive team."
Robertson also said it was a privilege for the players to have the chance to represent their home golf district.
"These players are selected based on their golfing achievements and their ability to compete as a team," she said.
"Now it's time for them to show their great ability on the course."
Women (Div 1): Jazy Roberts (Belvoir), Jenni Bilkey (Bendigo), Janelle Brown (Neangar), Helen Leech (Neangar), Tristen Wearne (Heathcote), Joy Kennedy (Axedale), Ruth Iser (Axedale), Jayne Young (Neangar), Julz Roulston (Mitiamo/Bendigo) and Marianne Stoettrup (Belvoir). Leanne Robertson (Non-playing captain/manager) (Bendigo).
Men (Div 2): Brendan Smith (Bendigo) Lex Johnstone (Axedale), Reece Thompson (Axedale), Morten Hafkamp (Neangar), Adam Glatz (Belvoir), Flynn Anderson (Neangar), Ben Furphy (Neangar) (Captain), Chris Neville (Axedale), Rob Prendergast (Castlemaine), James O'Brien (Castlemaine), Hayden Nielsen (Non-playing manager) (Axedale).
The women get underway on Monday at Hill Top against Golf Peninsula and Goulburn Murray.
The men start at Shepparton and will have matches against South Gippsland and East Gippsland.
